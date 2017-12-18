Kathleen hangs up her apron at tearoom

After many years running the Heatherslaw Tearoom, Kathleen Craig has decided to hang up her apron in order to concentrate on other things.

Situated in the former granary at Heatherslaw Cornmill, it is one of the oldest enterprises at Ford and Etal. Serving light snacks, home baking and teas and coffees, the tearoom is very popular.

Lord Joicey, of Ford and Etal, said: ““It is sad that Kathleen is calling time after so many years. We will miss her a lot.”

The Estates – landlords of the site at Heatherslaw – will be advertising for new tenants early in the New Year.