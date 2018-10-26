Just the ticket – Playhouse launches latest fund-raiser

Alnwick Playhouse has launched its latest fund-raising initiative as part of its public appeal to raise £800,000 towards the refurbishment of the theatre.

It comes as the current total raised in the Show Your Support is revealed as an impressive £636,785.

A cornucopia of prizes has been unveiled in the venue’s grand Christmas raffle.

They include a round of golf for four people at Alnwick Golf Club; £80 Thompsons Opticians voucher; an hour’s worth of tattooing at Elemental; £50 voucher for The Black Swan; a Howick Hall and Gardens double season ticket; and meal vouchers worth £40 at Di Sopra, £25 at Lilburns and £30 at Lal Khazana, Shilbottle.

Tickets cost £1 and the top five prizes will be drawn live at The Alnwick Big Christmas Sing in the Market Square on Tuesday, December 18.

All winners will be notified following the event.

Staff have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the local businesses who have donated raffle prizes so far.

Front-of-house and volunteer manager Jo Scott said: “Everyone we have approached for a donation has been very supportive of our appeal.

“People have been extremely generous and their contribution will really make a difference.

“We are delighted with the range of prizes on offer.

“I think the prizes are fabulous and, at only £1 a ticket, I hope lots of people buy a ticket or two!”

The refurbishment will include a new food and drink area, changes to the downstairs studio space and replacing the auditorium seating.

Jo Potts, theatre manager, said: “All money raised from the raffle will make a massive difference to reaching our target of £800,000 – enabling us to build a great arts centre that all of the community can use for many years to come.”

You can buy your tickets from Elemental on Fenkle Street, Lilburns Bar/Restaurant and The Beehive on Narrowgate, or you can call the Playhouse on 01665 510785 and buy them over the phone.

Visit the Alnwick Playhouse website at www.supportyourplayhouse.co.uk for a full list of prizes.

The Playhouse has suggested three oher ways in which you can help to raise the money required.

1. Sponsor and name an auditorium seat for £250.

If all 260 seats sell, the target of £65,000 will be reached.

2. Adopt a step on the new-look spiral staircase for a donation of £1,000.

3. Make a donation of any value.

The Playhouse would be very grateful for your support. You can give via www.supportyourplayhouse.co.uk or by calling 01665 510785.