News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Jumping star Spyder entertains walkers at Bamburgh beach with his agility

Walkers at Bamburgh beach were amazed at the talent of a local agility dog.
By Julz FindeisenContributor
Published 21st Aug 2023, 13:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 13:24 BST

Spyder, a crossbreed dog, loves nothing more than to run along the beach with his ball.

But today (Monday), he decided to jump up onto the concrete anti-tank blocks and run across the top – jumping from one block to the next.

The on-looking walkers stopped to cheer Spyder on, which then encouraged him to go faster.

Related topics:Bamburgh