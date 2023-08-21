Jumping star Spyder entertains walkers at Bamburgh beach with his agility
Walkers at Bamburgh beach were amazed at the talent of a local agility dog.
By Julz Findeisen
Published 21st Aug 2023
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 13:24 BST
Spyder, a crossbreed dog, loves nothing more than to run along the beach with his ball.
But today (Monday), he decided to jump up onto the concrete anti-tank blocks and run across the top – jumping from one block to the next.
The on-looking walkers stopped to cheer Spyder on, which then encouraged him to go faster.