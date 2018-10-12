Judges to visit Amble as part of contest

A crack team of expert judges are expected to visit Amble on Tuesday, as the town battles it out to win a prestigious competition.

Queen Street is in the mix to win the Champion category of the Great British High Street Awards 2018, sponsored by Visa.

The Friendliest Port has enjoyed previous success in the competition, after it won the Coastal Community section in 2015.

The nationwide contest aims to find the UK’s best high street and, after a rigorous selection process, Queen Street was chosen by an independent judging panel as one of 26 streets to be shortlisted for the Champion category.

These high streets will now battle it out in a public vote, which accounts for 30 per cent of the final scoring, and will then have the chance to impress an expert judging panel as they seek to be crowned Britain’s best.

To vote for Amble, visit www.thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk