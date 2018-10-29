Join steering group for plan

Adderstone with Lucker Parish Council is looking to start preparing a Neighbourhood Plan, a planning document which will help guide future planning within the parish. The first step is to set up a steering group to lead the preparation of the plan so volunteers are wanted. Contact parish clerk Isabel Hunter at adderstonewithluckerpc@gmail.com if you would like to get involved.

There will be county council support.

People with the following skills are wanted: Project management; Finance/Accounting for money (to help with grant applications and etc); IT (using a neighbourhood plan website); Local History and knowledge; Reps from local businesses; Young person rep. There will be support from Northumberland County Council and a planning consultant.