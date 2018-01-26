Join landlord course

Landlords and letting agents in Northumberland are being invited to a one-day course covering the main issues facing the industry.

The course, held at Newcastle Civic Centre, will be held on Monday.

It is designed and presented by the National Landlords association and will outline all you need to know from start to finish of a tenancy, the rights and responsibilities for your landlords and for you as an agent and the tenancy management required between tenant, landlord and lettings agent.

The cost for this session is £95 per delegate (or free to landlords accredited via Newcastle Housing Accreditation Scheme).

For more information or to register, email emma.knowles@newcastle.gov.uk