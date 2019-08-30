Join in the search for fossils on Northumberland beach
A guided tour of one of the best places in Northumberland to find fossils has been organised.
The event, being led by local geologist Dr Ian Kille, takes place at Cocklawburn, south of Berwick, on Sunday, September 1.
It is the finale to the Northumberland Coast AONB season of geodiversity walks.
Cocklawburn Beach with its rocky headlands, skerrs and sandy beaches contains the fossilised remains of ancient sea-creatures from a 340 million-year-old tropical sea.
This geodiversity walk will give an opportunity to spend time finding out where you can find these fossils, what sort of creature they were and what they tell us about life in this ancient ocean.
Ian said: “My very first experience of geology was hunting for fossils and I still love the excitement of finding the remains of these ancient creatures. They are both beautiful and intriguing and tell stories about the creatures and the world which they inhabited.
"This was a world which was similar in the physical nature and process of that environment to our own present, but with very different animals and plants and a radically different configuration of the landscape."
Meet at the parking area to the south of Cocklawburn Beach at 10am. This walk will be approximately 4km and will involve some scrambling across slippery beach rocks, so good footwear, appropriate clothing and a basic level of fitness is required. Walking poles may be helpful for scrambling on rocks.
Details of this walk can be found on the Northumbrian Earth website www.northumbrianearth.co.uk