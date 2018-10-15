John is up for major industry accolade

A dedicated member of staff is in the running to win a prize at a prestigious industry awards ceremony.

John Parker, from Newton Hall and The Joiners Arms – both at High Newton – has been named as a shortlisted finalist in the Front of House Manager of the Year Award, as part of the 2018 Boutique Hotelier Personal Service Star Awards.

He is up against four others, based around the country, and the winner will be decided by an expert judging panel.

The ceremony takes place on Tuesday at the Hilton Olympia, in London.