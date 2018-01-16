Jobs open day being held later this month

A coastal caravan complex in Northumberland is holding a recruitment open day.

Cresswell Towers Holiday Park is hosting the event on Monday, January 22, from 9am to 5pm.

The venue, run by Park Resorts, is recruiting for all positions for the 2018 season.

A Cresswell Towers spokesman said: “We are recruiting for our 2018 season and if you have great customer service skills or you’re RLSS qualified or maybe you hold a SIA badge, then we want to meet you, so come along to our open day.”

The recruitment open day will be held in the park’s Tower Tavern Entertainment Complex.

Bring along your CV and proof of eligibility to work in the UK.

For more details and to send in your CV if you can’t make the event, email Ailsa.lough@parkdean-resorts.com

Cresswell Towers Holiday Park is located at the end of the beautiful six-mile stretch of sweeping sand that is Druridge Bay.

The venue’s website describes Cresswell Towers as a friendly, smaller park that is perfect for relaxing family holidays.

For more information, visit www.park-resorts.com