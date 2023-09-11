News you can trust since 1854
Jobs fair in Blyth organised by Ian Levy MP to return for third year with over 40 employers

The third annual Blyth Valley Jobs Fair will take place this Friday.
By Craig Buchan
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 16:14 BST
Over 40 North East and national employers will be exhibiting at the fair, from the private and public sectors, as will employment support organisations advertising how they can help get people into work.

Full-time, part-time, apprenticeship, graduate, and seasonal jobs will all be advertised at the event.

Held at Blyth Sports Centre, it is organised by Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy and the Department for Work and Pensions.

Ian Levy MP talking to an exhibitor at the 2022 jobs fair. (Photo by Ian Levy)
Ian said: “The two previous Blyth Valley Jobs Fairs were a huge success and this one will be too.

“It is free to attend and I would encourage anybody looking for a new career or thinking about a change of job to come along.

“Many of the region's best employers will be there and the sports centre is easy to get to and well served by public transport.”

Tickets are available at eventbrite.co.uk/e/blyth-valley-jobs-fair-tickets-668106854587

