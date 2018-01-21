Jobs fair at Doxford Barns

A jobs fair is being held at Doxford Barns ahead of the opening of the company’s second venue, Charlton Hall.

Businessman Richard Shell is set to launch the hall soon and is hosting the recruitment event aimed at extending his award-winning team across both venues.

The fair will be held on Wednesday, between 6pm and 8pm at Doxford Barns, Chathill. Positions available include two operations supervisors, an administration assistant, an assistant wedding co-ordinator, an apprentice kitchen assistant, bar and waiting staff, housekeeping staff and kitchen porters.

Job descriptions will be posted on both www.dox fordbarns.com and www.charltonhall.co.uk

Any questions, email dav id@doxfordweddings.com

Attendees are asked to bring an up-to-date CV.