Job losses as Amble club placed into liquidation

Eight members of staff are being made redundant from an Amble club, which has been placed into liquidation, the Gazette has been told.

The Amble Club Limited – known as The Bede – stopped trading on September 30, and the members voted (by an 80 per cent majority) to place the company into liquidation on October 1.

Begbies Traynor is handling the liquidation and a spokesman for the firm said: “All shareholders will be entitled to receive a distribution out of the surplus assets.

“The directors have said that forfeited shares will not have a claim and therefore, at the present time, the number of shares which will be entitled to a distribution will be a maximum of 1,412. We will be advertising for shareholders to submit claims. If you have not received any communication from the liquidators, then email theambleclub@begbies-traynor.com or call 0191 2699820.”