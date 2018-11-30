Jimmy waves farewell to 41-year stint in the kitchen

A popular chef who has served at RAF Boulmer for more than 40 years has hung up his whites for the last time.

Jimmy Dodds, 61, from Alnwick, retired on Friday and was given an official send-off.

A route-lining party was laid on as civilian Jimmy was driven off the base by Wing Commander Darren Bassett, escorted by the RAF Police.

Jimmy is well known for treading the boards with the Alnwick Theatre Club, particularly in his starring roles in the annual pantomime, usually as the dame.

“I have loved every minute of my time at RAF Boulmer – all 41-and-a-half years of it,” said Jimmy. “They have all been the brunt of my bad jokes for too long!

“If I had committed murder I would have been out sooner!

“In all seriousness, they have been great, allowing me the chance to do the shows with the theatre club.”

Jimmy and panto partner in crime Peter Lewis have started writing a show for next year, based on Peter Pan.

“Heaven knows how we’ll get on with health and safety with that one,” said Jimmy.