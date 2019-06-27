Jeremy Corbyn in the region to launch armed forces pledges
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is visiting the region today to announce how the party would support the armed forces and their families.
Mr Corbyn will be in the area today, ahead of this weekend’s Armed Forces Day events.
He and Shadow Defence Secretary Nia Griffith will announce a package of measures that a Labour government would introduce to support armed forces personnel and veterans.
Proposed measures include scrapping the public sector pay cap, which Labour says has seen a 5.8% real terms pay cut for the starting salary of an Army private, ending a growing reliance on private rented housing, and ending privatisation with a review of outsourcing and favouring public delivery of contracts.
Mr Corbyn said: “We have an important duty to ensure that our armed forces, our veterans, and their families, have the very best support.
“But after nearly a decade of cuts and privatisation our Forces and their families are paying the price.
“Today we make our pledges to our service personnel to give them the pay, conditions of service and respect they deserve.
“Labour will guarantee a better deal for all those who serve in our Armed Forces.”
New House of Commons Library research shows that a private’s starting salary is £1,159 lower in real terms today than in 2010.
Nia Griffith added: “We will give personnel a voice and consult on introducing an Armed Forces’ representative body. We will scrap the dodgy outsourcing deals that do not deliver.”
And we will ensure that all service children can get a good school place.
“Those who serve our country deserve our full and unwavering support.”