James Arthur announced for Mouth of the Tyne Festival

Platinum-selling British singer-songwriter James Arthur is the latest artist to be confirmed for this year’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival.

Tickets go on sale on Friday for his show at Tynemouth Priory and Castle on Friday, July 6.

The X Factor winner’s latest album Back from the Edge has been a success across Europe.

His hit songs include Impossible, You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Loves You, Say You Won’t Let Go, Naked and Rudimental’s Sun Comes Up.

Supporting him will be Gabrielle Aplin, who rose to fame after posting acoustic songs on You Tube and went on to hit number one with her cover of Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s Power of Love, used as part of a John Lewis Christmas ad campaign.

Speaking about the announcement, North Tyneside’s Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “James is one of the most popular artists in the UK right now and we are pleased to welcome him to the festival line-up.

“With Paloma Faith selling out in a week, and this latest announcement, it is set to be another great year for the festival and demonstrates our commitment to making North Tyneside a great place to live, work and visit.”

Tickets for James Arthur cost £35 each, plus booking fee, and go on sale from 9am this Friday at www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.seetickets.com

The first artist has also been announced for special one-off festival shows at Playhouse Whitley Bay.

This is the Kit is the alias of Bristol and Paris-based Kate Stables who will play on Thursday, July 5. The rising star of contemporary folk is playing to bigger and bigger audiences and an intimate show at the Playhouse is likely to be an increasingly rare event.

Tickets for This is the Kit cost £16 each plus booking fee. They also go on sale from 9am this Friday at www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

The Mouth of the Tyne Festival, organised by North Tyneside Council and supported by Engie and Port of Tyne and now in its 14th year, has hosted a range of artists including Paul Weller, Elbow, James Bay, The Script, James Morrison and Bryan Ferry.

The weekend will also feature a free programme of events including international street entertainment, live jazz music and a children’s pageant.

For more information visit www.mouthofthetynefestival.com or follow the official Facebook page.