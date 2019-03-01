Jam Jar Army: Stepping out to raise a grand total

The Gazette’s Jam Jar Army appeal to raise enough loose change to sponsor one of the steps on the Alnwick Playhouse’s iconic spiral staircase is up and running.

Despite only being launched last week, several jars full of coins have already been brought into the Gazette offices in Bondgate Without.

We need to collect £1,000 to dedicate one of the steps to Gazette readers and help the Playhouse reach its own target of £800k, with the latest total standing at £716,758.

So we urge you to eat the jam and fill the jar with coins.