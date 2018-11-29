Jail for prison worker who smuggled banned goods behind bars

A former prison kitchen worker is now behind bars herself after conspiring to smuggle Spice into a jail for use by inmates.

Lindsey Keir also took some other banned items into her place of work, HMP Northumberland.

Lindsey Keir

The 47-year-old, of St Lawrence Avenue, Amble, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply former legal high Spice and conspiracy to supply prohibited items into a prison at Newcastle Crown Court.

Gary Weldon, of Arthur Avenue, Sunderland, admitted the same charges.

They were both jailed for two years and eight months.

In addition, Ross Reay, 27, of West View, Sunderland and Gavin Richardson, 26, of Nile Street, Sunderland, both admitted possession with intent to supply Spice.

Reay was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with 250 hours unpaid work.

Richardson was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with 270 hours unpaid work.

Detective Constable Carl Wray, of Northumbria Police’s Northern CID, said: “This is a very serious offence and we work closely with prisons to prevent this type of criminal activity.

“It is harder than ever before to smuggle contraband into a prison and if anyone does try and do it, then they should expect to be identified and placed under arrest.

“These four individuals thought they could beat the system, but they were wrong and must now face the consequences.”

He added: “Ultimately, if you try to smuggle drugs or contraband into prison, then you could find yourself behind bars.”