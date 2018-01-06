Italian eatery in Amble shuts its doors for good

Amble Italian restaurant, Zecca, has closed down.

Co-owner Dean Marshall said: “Unfortunately, Zecca has shut. All of the bookings we had have now been informed with apologies and a saddened heart.

“Anyone with vouchers don’t need to panic – post them back with your details and they will be reimbursed.”

The news has prompted disappointment, with people writing on Facebook that they are gutted, describing it as very sad and such a shame.

Zecca opened in 2009 as a joint venture with chef Richard Sim and businessman Mark Jones. It changed hands in 2016.