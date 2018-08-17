It’s time to rise to the challenge of giant sunflowers

Young gardeners are reaching for the skies as time runs out to enter our annual sunflower growing competition.

The Gazette’s 2018 Sunflower Challenge is nearing its end and we’re looking for your gardening giants.

Every year, gardens, allotments and back yards are turned into battlegrounds for the bid to be the best as green-fingered youngsters put their gardening skills to the test and produce some skyscraping sunflowers.

The challenge, open to children aged 16 and under, is being run, as usual, in association with Alnwick in Bloom, which provided the seeds.

First prize is £30, second £20 and third £10. There are also six runners-up prizes of £5.

Your sunflower should by now be more or less fully grown and in bloom. It’s time to take its picture and send it to Sunflower Challenge, Northumberland Gazette, 32 Bondgate Without, Alnwick, NE66 1PN, or email northumberland.gazette@jpress.co.uk with your name, age, address, contact details and sunflower measurement.

The Alnwick in Bloom judges will be out to measure the sunflowers around the end of August.

Last year’s Sunflower Challenge was won by Frances and Catherine Molineux, whose sunflowers, at Church Terrace, Shilbottle, reached a towering 10ft 5in.