Get your thinking caps on for a fund-raising quiz.

The Mayor of Alnwick, Coun Alan Symmonds, is hosting a quiz to raise funds for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

The quiz takes place on Friday, January 18, at 7pm for 7.30pm, in the Masonic Hall, Prudhoe Street, Alnwick.

The cost is £8 per person, which includes a pie and pea supper.

Contact Jill Clark at jillclark48@btinternet.com to reserve a place.