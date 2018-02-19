It's puppy love as dogs tie the knot

Two dogs tied the knot at a Northumberland wedding venue on Valentine's Day.

Ted, the pet pug of Steve Furnell from Metro Radio’s Steve and Karen’s Breakfast Show, wed his canine companion Roxy the Corman Shepherd, at a ceremony at Matfen Hall.

The wedding party. Picture by Sean Elliott Photography

Listeners of the radio show have been following Ted’s romantic journey over the last few weeks and chose Roxy as Ted’s bride. The paw-fect couple were joined by their four-legged friends as they exchanged vows in front of the majestic fireplace in the fairytale setting of the hotel’s Great Hall.

Matfen Hall offered to provide the backdrop for Ted’s big day after staff heard about Steve’s quest to find love for his pet pug. The award-winning venue has recently invested £250,000 in renovating its East Wing and Ted and Roxy are among the first to be married in the updated wedding spaces

Victoria Paterson, wedding and event manager at Matfen Hall, said: “We heard about Steve and Karen’s campaign to Get Ted Wed and thought that Matfen Hall would be the perfect setting for Ted’s special day.

“The happy couple and their guests seemed content playing in the extensive grounds and woodland around the hotel and the ceremony in the Great Hall offered a regal backdrop for Ted and Roxy’s vows.

“Oddly enough this isn’t the first dog wedding that we’ve hosted, but whether it’s dogs or humans, we always go above and beyond for couples getting married at Matfen Hall.”

Following the ceremony, the guests went barking mad for the specially-made canine wedding cake, courtesy of The Barking Bistro in Whitley Bay, and doggy treats and pawsecco provided by Matfen Hall.

Other finishing touches included love letters from Coco Luminaire, and flowers from the Floral Quarter. Sean Elliott Photography was on hand to capture every moment of the couple’s special day.

Ted’s owner, Steve Furnell of Metro Radio, said: “We were overwhelmed by the response with hundreds of listeners getting in touch hoping for their dog to make the short list. We’ve had so much fun with this over the last few weeks and met some fantastic dogs and owners.

“It was always going to be tough for Ted to pick from the lovely dogs he had dates with, so he needed the help of our listeners to make the final decision for him and I think they voted well; it was clear Ted’s heart was set on Roxy from the moment they met.

“We’ve had a great time at Matfen Hall and thankfully they both behaved themselves. Who knows this could be the start of a new ceremony service that other dogs go barking mad for.”

For more information on weddings at Matfen Hall visit www.matfenhall.com, or call 01661 855709.