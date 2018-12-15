It’s festive party time for older folk at The Alnwick Garden

Older folk let their hair down at a free Christmas party, courtesy of the Duchess of Northumberland.
She invited 100 people to a festive lunch and entertainment at The Alnwick Garden as part of the Elderberries programme, which aims to tackle loneliness among the more senior members of the community.
All guests received wine or non-alcoholic drinks on arrival, with a local swing band Swing Street playing to welcome them.
There were Christmas carols from children at Swansfield Park Primary School in Alnwick, and some golden oldies from singer Lee Symons.
Guests tucked in to a traditional Christmas lunch, complete with crackers, chocolates, tea/coffee and mince pies. There was even a visit from Santa, who gave out goodie bags.