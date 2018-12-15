It’s festive party time for older folk at The Alnwick Garden

Older folk let their hair down at a free Christmas party, courtesy of the Duchess of Northumberland.

She invited 100 people to a festive lunch and entertainment at The Alnwick Garden as part of the Elderberries programme, which aims to tackle loneliness among the more senior members of the community.

The Elderberries Christmas Party at Alnwick Garden'Some of the event organisers'Picture by Jane Coltman

All guests received wine or non-alcoholic drinks on arrival, with a local swing band Swing Street playing to welcome them.

There were Christmas carols from children at Swansfield Park Primary School in Alnwick, and some golden oldies from singer Lee Symons.

Guests tucked in to a traditional Christmas lunch, complete with crackers, chocolates, tea/coffee and mince pies. There was even a visit from Santa, who gave out goodie bags.

The Elderberries Christmas Party at Alnwick Garden'Volunteers in festive mode.'Picture by Jane Coltman

The Elderberries Christmas Party at Alnwick Garden'Swansfield Park School Choir sang a selection of carols.'Picture by Jane Coltman