It’s Christmas in Beadnell

Christmas came to Beadnell when the village’s festive lights were switched on at the Bullring on Friday night.

The event is organised by Beadnell Community Volunteers who, since their formation in 2013, have raised sufficient funds to make a real difference to life in the village, ensuring a bright start to Christmas and a colourful place to live and visit for the rest of the year.

Father Christmas with youngsters from the village who switched on the lights. Picture by Jane Coltman

Volunteer Peter Jenkinson said: “It was a great night with record numbers attending what has become a Beadnell tradition.”

The evening started with a short service and carols at St Ebba’s Church attracting more than 80, followed by the switch-on, with Father Christmas in attendance. Local children were asked to switch on the lights, with more than 130 spectators happily watching the proceedings.

The evening concluded with mulled wine, mince pies and hot soup served at the WI Hall, followed by a happy social hour, including carols led by The Village Voices Choir. The lights reflect Beadnell’s maritime heritage, with boats and an anchor among the light displays.

Members of the Bamburgh and Beadnell Community Rowing Club. Picture by Jane Coltman

A youngster meets Santa. Picture by Jane Coltman

At the switch-on. Picture by Jane Coltman

Some of Beadnell's lights. Picture by Jane Coltman

There's a maritime theme to Beadnell's lights. Picture by Jane Coltman