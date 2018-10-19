It’s all ho-ho-go for Christmas lights team

It might still be October, but Santa’s little helpers have been out and about in Alnwick, as they begin to install the town’s festive lights.

Last Sunday, the dedicated team of volunteers began work on erecting this year’s display.

They are pictured after taking a well-earned coffee break, kindly organised by Copperfields.

Alnwick Christmas lights committee chairman Gordon Castle said it was an excellent turnout by a strong team of unpaid volunteers that had been working each week since May to refurbish the displays and will now be out every weekend putting up the illuminations until the switch on at 7pm in Alnwick Market Place on Friday, November 23.