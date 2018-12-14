Island memories are wanted for community archive

A new project aims to capture living memories of Holy Island for future generations.

Engagement consultant Claire Newton is working with Jane Anderson and John Bevan from the village to create a set of invites and opportunities for the recording of stories.

Nick Lewis, house steward at Lindisfarne Castle, said: “We would like to work in partnership with the community of Holy Island to document and record oral histories and stories relating to a set of unique themes.

“We hope some of the stories will impact in a set of new creations at Lindisfarne Castle in 2019, and will serve as an official archive for cherished and poignant memories of Holy Island.”

There will be a chance to contribute to the Living Memories project at a Christmas celebration being held at the Crossman Hall on Wednesday, December 19, from 1pm to 3pm. There will be mince pies and merriment too.

To find out more about being involved, email claire_newton@me.com or call Nick at Lindisfarne Castle on 01289 389902 or 389244 (press 6).

Meanwhile, work is being carried out on the castle’s Lower Battery to shore up the structure of the underground tanks which, during the closure for refurbishment, were found to be slightly unstable. Steel has been installed which takes the weight of the drain stones above the tanks and rails in turn take a bearing from nearby solid ground.