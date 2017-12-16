Is this the end for renowned family-firm Dickinsons?

A long-running retailer which closed its shop in Alnwick in the autumn has gone into administration.

In September, Dickinsons Furnishers Ltd announced that it was to shut its premises on Fenkle Street, as well as high-street outlets in Hexham and Carlisle, putting 30 jobs at risk.

The family-run firm said that the three shops were suffering from a drop-off in footfall and was concentrating on the growth of its commercial and contracting business and the launch of its online store.

However, earlier this week – two months after the Alnwick outlet closed its doors – the Gazette learnt that Dickinsons, founded in 1878, has now been placed into administration.

A statement on the company’s website says: ‘Dickinsons Furnishers Ltd are now in administration. Any customer queries for products should be directed to the administrators RSM – they can be contacted on 0191 2557000.’

Yesterday, RSM said that it could not comment as it had not yet been officially appointed as administrator and was waiting for it to go through, which should be by the end of this week or beginning of next.

On Tuesday, the Gazette was contacted by a disgruntled customer, who was asked to pay hundreds of pounds for an order, only to find a short time later that the company was in administration and her furniture would not be delivered.