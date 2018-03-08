Is this the clue that M&S is on its way to Alnwick?

A planning document appears to show that Marks & Spencer is being lined up for the proposed Alnwick retail park.

An External Services Layout plan, submitted online as part of the application, shows a drawing of the site, with the accompanied note: ‘Ductwork route required for installation of intercom at M&S service yard gate’.

No retailers have been formally announced for the proposed development.

Colin Barnes, from Northumberland Estates, said: “Marks & Spencer has been linked to the scheme, but at this time we have to respect confidentiality agreements.

“All I can say is that it will simply be a food store, which will compete for market share with the other supermarkets and provide additional choice and quality for the town. We also have a local operator who is keen to retain his town-centre business and expand into the new units, which we are eager to support.”