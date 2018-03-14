Invitation remains for PCC to explain benefits of co-option

Northumberland County Council has declined a request from Northumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Vera Baird to be co-opted onto the council.

Under the Policing and Crime Act 2017, a PCC may make a request of a fire and rescue authority to be permitted to attend, speak and vote at meetings of the authority on items of business which relate to fire and rescue matters.

However, after discussion at full council, debate at the cross-party scrutiny committee and consideration at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, members felt such a move would add ‘little or nothing’ to the democratic process.

Council leader Peter Jackson said: “The invitation remains open for Vera Baird to attend our non-political scrutiny committee, which includes a balance of all political groups, and explain any benefits to be gained from her proposal to the effective operation of our fire and rescue service. It is acknowledged that their selfless work during the latest snow event was essential in reaching out to many vulnerable residents across our county.”

Coun Jackson also said that it was a ‘shame’ that Dame Vera had decided to bring politics into what is an essential service.

He added: “What we see on the ground already is a close relationship between our fire service and police service, and between the fire service and other services.”