Investment planned after family firm buys holiday park

A family-run firm has taken over a north Northumberland holiday park.

Harrison Leisure UK Ltd has announced the acquisition of Percy Wood Country Park, at Swarland.

The very definition of a close-knit family concern, George Harrison and his three sons have more than 40 years’ experience of managing holiday parks; Percy Wood brings their current portfolio to five parks.

Their parks in Lancashire and Cumbria welcome more than 30,000 visitors a year in a wide range of self-catering accommodation. In addition, they have more than 1,000 static holiday-home owners using the parks. The company continues to invest in its parks and facilities too.

Director George Harrison said: “Percy Wood Country Park has great potential, is in a wonderful location and has a lot to offer our customers.

“We plan to invest further in Percy Wood to enhance the park for holidaymakers and static holiday-home owners.”