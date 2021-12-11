Investigation launched after fire at The Black Bull in Corbridge

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to The Black Bull in Middle Street, Corbridge, on Saturday, December 11.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Four appliances were in attendance and the fire has now been extinguished.

"Fire investigators are now at the scene to carry out a full investigation into the cause of the fire.”

Middle Street is expected to remain closed to vehicles until around 5pm on Saturday, the service added.

