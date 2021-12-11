Investigation launched after fire at The Black Bull in Corbridge
Fire investigators are carrying out work at the scene of a Northumberland pub blaze.
Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to The Black Bull in Middle Street, Corbridge, on Saturday, December 11.
In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Four appliances were in attendance and the fire has now been extinguished.
"Fire investigators are now at the scene to carry out a full investigation into the cause of the fire.”
Middle Street is expected to remain closed to vehicles until around 5pm on Saturday, the service added.