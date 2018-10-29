Inspirational Max is a Teen Hero

A hard-working and tireless Alnwick student has been named as a runner-up in the prestigious BBC Radio 1 Teen Hero Awards.

Max Young, who is a Year 11 pupil at the Duchess’s Community High School, was nominated for a prize by Deputy Head Alan Rogers, to honour the teenager’s efforts to raise awareness of defibrillators.

Inspired by his granddad who had heart problems, Max has worked hard to promote the use of the life-saving equipment.

He feels passionately about the issue and has helped to ensure that staff are trained and funds are raised for on-going maintenance. Max is also head of the school’s student council.

Max’s efforts really stood out to the judges, so he was named as one of five runners-up in the competition. There were also three winners.

Max was invited to London last week for a tour of the BBC and then a visit to Kensington Palace, where he met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

They spoke to him about why he was there and congratulated him on his efforts.

The Duke and Duchess gave each finalist a certificate to recognise their achievements.