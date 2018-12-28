Inspectors find compassionate and kind care at Northumberland home

A care home where staff give up their own time to take residents shopping has been praised by inspectors.

Dolphin View, on Harbour Road, Amble, has been rated as good overall by the Care Quality Commission, following an inspection.

It was also rated as good against all of the core inspection themes of being safe, being caring, providing effective care, being responsive to residents’ needs and well-led.

The CQC inspectors reported that they saw numerous examples of kind and compassionate care.

They were told that a lot of staff would give up their own time when off duty to take residents shopping.

The home, which is run by Four Seasons Health Care, provides care for older people, some of whom have nursing or dementia care needs, as well as respite care to give family carers a break and intermediate care as an alternative to a hospital stay.

The inspectors said that people living in the home felt safe and they were looked after by staff who were kind and compassionate and who treated them with respect for their dignity.

Residents and their relatives and visiting health professionals all spoke highly of the care provided by the team.

One resident said: “I appreciate all that the staff do for me.

“They are part of my life, they keep me going.”

Another said: “They are interested in you and they’re kind.”

The home has achieved top line customer satisfaction ratings averaging just over 98% during recent months in feedback from residents, relatives and visiting care professionals.

Marjorie Condacos, regional managing director for Four Seasons Health Care, said: “I am very proud of the team at Dolphin View for their dedication to the people in their care. Such a good Care Quality Commission inspection outcome and such positive comments from residents and relatives can only be achieved by an enthusiastic and professional team.”

Residents and their relatives were consulted about care plans to ensure they reflected each individual’s needs and preferences.

The care team knew people’s backgrounds and the things that were important to them, so were able to engage with them.

People were supported to make choices and maintain a good level of independence in line with their abilities and wishes.

The inspectors saw that there were appropriate numbers of staff on duty and care was delivered in an unhurried way.

They had the skills and knowledge to meet residents’ needs and they received on-going training.

There was a choice of meals and a varied programme of activities, entertainments and outings every day.