A tractor with trailer overturned on the bridge carrying the A1068 on Monday morning.

A Northumberland County Council spokesperson said: “Our highways team have been out to inspect the bridge and made some temporary repairs.

"Thankfully there is no damage to the cable stays or anchorages of the arch but further work will need to be carried out on the damaged sections.”

Bent metal on Lesbury bridge.

Fortunately, no-one was injured but the incident blocked the road for around 90 minutes.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 8.50am today (Monday) we received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Lesbury Road in Northumberland.

“It was reported that the tractor with a trailer attached had been travelling across the bridge when, for reasons to be established, it has collided with the central barrier causing the vehicle to overturn.

“Officers attended the scene where thankfully nobody was injured in the collision. The road was closed in both directions to allow for vehicle recovery to take place and has since been reopened.”

Damage at Lesbury bridge.

Another view of the bridge damage.

Lesbury bridge.