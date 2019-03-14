Inn Collection Group picks up top pub award

The Inn Collection Group has been named as the UK’s best pub employer.

The Northumberland-based leisure firm clinched the title Best Pub Employer – up to 500 employees – at The Publican Awards, the pub industry’s biggest awards event.

The chain of inns includes The Hog’s Head Inn, Alnwick; The Lindisfarne Inn, Beal; The Bamburgh Castle Inn, Seahouse; and The Commissioner’s Quay Inn at Blyth.

The group’s managing director Sean Donkin said: “Winning this award is the conclusion of a lot of hard work and is a testament to the efforts of the senior management team here at The Inn Collection Group.

“Having invested in the team to enable their development and progression it is excellent to receive quality recognition from such a prestigious body against national competition which is something we have always viewed as being standard expectations.

“It is great to see a Northumberland-based company leading the way on a national level.”

More than 1,400 people made the trip to London to celebrate some of the best operations in the industry.

The awards, organised by leading trade title the Morning Advertiser, has been running for 28 years, and recognisesexcellence across the sector.

Comedian and chat show host Alan Carr hosted the proceedings, which took place at Battersea Evolution on Tuesday evening(March 12).

This year saw Stonegate Pub Company take the lead with wins across several categories, while boss Simon Longbottom was voted Business Leader of the Year.

Headline sponsors Sky used the event to urge the industry to look to its environmental responsibilities by highlighting a range of issues it is focusing on within its business, including Sky Ocean Rescue.