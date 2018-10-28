Injured paramedics went to aid of others as crashes closed A19

Two paramedics went to the aid of others involved in a crash on the A19 in North Tyneside this morning, despite being injured themselves.

They were travelling to an emergency in separate North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) hazardous area response team (HART) vehicles when they were involved in the collision on the northbound carriageway at the junction with the A1056.

It is believed the HART vehicles skidded on ice. One overturned at the side of the road and the other collided with a car before hitting the central reservation.

Moments later, a second crash happened on the southbound carriageway.

A NEAS spokeswomen confirmed the two paramedics, who suffered minor injuries, went to the aid of others in the crash before getting treatment themselves.

The A19 was closed both ways between the Moor Farm and Holystone roundabouts for about three hours.

Four people, including the paramedics, were taken to the Northumbria hospital at Cramlington, all with minor injuries.

A tweet from the NEAS thanked the public for their concern over the paramedics: 'Thank you to everyone expressing concern for our paramedics involved in this morning's A19 collision. Thankfully both suffered minor injuries and will be OK'.

Police, fire and ambulance were called to the scene shortly before 8am. The Great North Air Ambulance was also called.

Following the second collision, the road was closed in both directions and was reopened just before 11am.

A NEAS spokeswoman said: "We were called at 7:57am this morning to reports of a multiple road traffic collision on the northbound carriageway of the A19 at the junction with the A1056. Two of the vehicles involved were from our hazardous area response team, who had been travelling to an emergency.

“Whilst dealing with this incident, a second road traffic collision occurred on the southbound carriageway.

“In total we dispatched six resources to the scene and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance. We transported four patients to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, all believed to have minor injuries.”

The A1 in north Northumberland was also closed in both directions this morning after a multi-vehicle collision.

The road was closed between the B6349 Belford and B6348 Bellshill after the accident involving four vehicles in the Mousen Bends area at about 7.30am.

Police, ambulance and fire crews attended and three people were taken to hospital.

Local diversions were in place while the vehicles were recovered. It was reopened after about two hours.