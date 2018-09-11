Injured climber rescued in Northumberland

An injured climber who fell in Northumberland was helped by mountain-rescue crews.

At 2.17pm on Saturday, the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) requested mountain rescue’s support for the casualty, on the north face of Simonside.

The Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team (NNPMRT) and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team (NOTMRT) immediately responded with local members arriving on scene a few minutes behind the Community Paramedic and First Responder.

The climber had fallen about 10 metres before landing awkwardly on the ground below the crag.

After a full assessment and pain relief being administered, the casualty was evacuated on a mountain rescue stretcher to the crewed ambulance.

Due to the nature of the terrain, a technical rope rescue system was used to safeguard the stretcher and the casualty.

The incident involved 15 team members for three hours and 10 minutes. The climber’s friends and the NEAS HART team also assisted in the rescue.

During the period of September 6, 7 and 8, both NNPMRT and NOTMRT were also deployed in the Heworth area supporting Northumbria Police in the search for a missing 70-year-old male.

Due to the nature of the areas being searched, Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue Team provided additional resources on the third day.

Over the three days, a total of 466 person hours were deployed by mountain-rescue volunteers.

The mountain-rescue teams rely on donations and charitable grants in order to provide the life-saving service provided. Donations to the teams can be made via www.justgiving.com/nnpmrt, www.notmrt.org.uk/donateTeesdale and www.twsmrt.org.uk/Donate.php