The area around Dunstanburgh Castle is popular with walkers.

Howick Coastguard Rescue Team were called into action at 1.30pm on New Year’s Eve to a report of a casualty fallen on rocks south of Dunstanburgh Castle.

Amble Coastguards were also tasked as back up.

The casualty was found and treated for injuries before an ambulance came and took them to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howick Coastguard said: “The team located the casualty and gave immediate treatment for their injuries whilst awaiting the arrival of the ambulance crew.

“Once the ambulance was on scene a vac splint was applied and the casualty was transported back to the ambulance before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

“We wish them a speedy recovery.”

It was the rescue team’s final call out of 2021 which was their busiest year with 68 incidents, up from 47 in 2020.

During an emergency at sea or on the coast always call the coastguard on 999.

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.