Injured casualty rescued by Northumberland coastguard team on New Year's Eve after falling on rocks near Dunstanburgh Castle
An injured person who had fallen on rocks in Alnwick was rescued by the coastguard.
Howick Coastguard Rescue Team were called into action at 1.30pm on New Year’s Eve to a report of a casualty fallen on rocks south of Dunstanburgh Castle.
Amble Coastguards were also tasked as back up.
The casualty was found and treated for injuries before an ambulance came and took them to hospital.
Howick Coastguard said: “The team located the casualty and gave immediate treatment for their injuries whilst awaiting the arrival of the ambulance crew.
“Once the ambulance was on scene a vac splint was applied and the casualty was transported back to the ambulance before being taken to hospital for further treatment.
“We wish them a speedy recovery.”
It was the rescue team’s final call out of 2021 which was their busiest year with 68 incidents, up from 47 in 2020.
During an emergency at sea or on the coast always call the coastguard on 999.