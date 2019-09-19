Junior sheep handlers at Ingram Show 2019. Picture by Jane Coltman

Ingram Show in Northumberland captured on camera - do you know anyone in our pictures

All the fun of a traditional country show was in evidence in the foothills of the Cheviots on Saturday.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 06:00 am
Hundreds of spectators wrapped up warm against a blustery breeze to ensure the show went down as a success.

A dog show and pony sports were among the highlights, while the standard of entries in the sheep show and exhibition tent was also praised.

Take a look at our pictures from the event here ….

1. Junior sheep handlers at Ingram Show

Junior sheep handlers at Ingram Show 2019. Picture by Jane Coltman

Photo: Jane Coltman

Copyright:

2. May Wilson and Sue Burston cast their expert eye over the baking classes

Ingram Show 2019. May Wilson and Sue Burston cast their expert eye over the baking classes. Picture by Jane Coltman

Photo: Jane Coltman

3. Ingram Show terrier racing

Ingram Show terrier racing. Picture by Jane Coltman

Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Terrier racing

Ingram Show terrier racing. Picture by Jane Coltman

Photo: Jane Coltman

