Ingram Show described as 'one of the best' as organisers hail success
Ingram Show has been hailed as ‘one of the best in recent years’ by committee members.
Hundreds of people turned out to support Saturday’s event in the foothills of the Cheviots.
Chairman James Shell said: “The show went very well and attracted a large crowd, possibly one of the best we’ve had in recent years.”
Spectators had to wrap up warm against the chilly and blustery weather – which at least meant the tea room did a roaring trade.
Unfortunately though, the strong winds meant the falconry display and bouncy castle had to be cancelled.
“That was disappointing but people are pretty resilient around here and they still seemed to have a good time,” said James.
A dog show and pony sports were among the highlights.
The sheep show was won by Colin Bambro, while the committee was pleased with the standard of exhibits.
Tent secretary Margaret Drummond said: “We were particularly pleased with the entries in the flowers and vegetables section.
“We had heard that a few other shows struggled earlier in the summer because the weather hadn’t been that great for growers so I think we benefited from being late in the season.”
The children’s sports section was particularly well supported but there was also a good number of entries in the adults sports classes, while there were 31 entries for the fell race.
Funds raised from the show will be put towards organising next year’s event.