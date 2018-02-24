Indian restaurant in Alnwick set to reopen

A popular Indian restaurant is set to reopen next month, after its owners return from a street-food tour of the subcontinent.

Mivesi, in Alnwick Market Place, will welcome customers from the evening of Thursday, March 8.

The take-away and restaurant has been closed since January, when Amina Begum and husband Roy Uddin left for a working holiday in India and Bangladesh to look for recipe ideas to be used back in Alnwick and to see how they can take their street-food offering to a larger scale.

Mivesi was due to reopen earlier this month, but a delay in the family’s return from the subcontinent has led to the later-than-expected reopening date.