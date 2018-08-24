Indi shows how far she’s come at SHAK

The latest instalment of our series dedicated to Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK.

A stricken dog saved from despair by SHAK is on the road to recovery, as she slowly learns to enjoy new experiences.

Indi arrived at the sanctuary in the spring, having spent her days staring at a grim corner of a Romanian kill shelter.

It was a desperate situation and would take time to rehabilitate this poor pooch, who had been starved of love.

But, thanks to SHAK, she’s getting there. And last week, charity founder Stephen Wylie mixed up her routine, just to see how far she’s come.

He said: “Having become a resident in my home on a regular basis, it was time to push Indi a little further and see how she coped with a day in my shoes. The change in routine and new experiences were huge for her, but she was amazing and did me proud.

“First up was a meeting at the kennels with another SHAK dog, Eden, who went straight over to Indi and looked very excited.

“After relaxing while I worked at the new SHAK shop, I thought Indi’s courage deserved a reward, so we went to the beach. I think from her reaction it was probably the first time she had seen the sea.

“I know the day was huge for her. She was frightened and unsure, but she was also curious and when she let herself go, she enjoyed sniffing and making new friends.”