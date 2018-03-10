Increased turnover to mark anniversary

An Alnwick firm has marked its two-year anniversary by announcing a substantial increase in turnover and a major growth in staff numbers.

The contract research and development organisation Arcinova was launched in February 2016, following the acquisition of the Covance site by Arc Trinova Limited, a new company formed by Ian Shott and Paul Ryan, owners of Shott Trinova LLP.

The site was formerly owned by Sanofi, before being bought by Covance in 2010. Its current team is a mix of leaders drawn from the legacy Covance organisation and new recruits.

The company, which provides both integrated end-to-end solutions and standalone services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies, has announced that its year-on-year turnover grew by 60 per cent, which has been attributed to a major increase in client numbers, from 50 in February 2016 to more than 120 across 22 countries in less than 24 months.

Plus, the firm has almost doubled its workforce in the last two years and has recently recruited new scientists into its bioanalysis, API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) and CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and controls) teams.

Ian Shott, CEO of Arcinova, said: “It’s heartening to see that in just two years, Arcinova has built on the experience of the site’s existing team and our world-class facilities in Alnwick to grow our workforce, extend our capabilities and further strengthen our ability to serve the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology communities.

“Our specialist teams are making a real difference to drug development projects across the world and we are witnessing growing demand for our services. It has been an exciting journey so far and we’re looking forward to what the future holds for Arcinova.”

Arcinova operates from a 15,000m2 facility on a 34-acre site on the south side of Alnwick. The premises have seen substantial additional investment since the launch of the new company.