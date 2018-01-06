Increase in police funding welcomed

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has welcomed news of a substantial £450million increase in police funding across England and Wales.

This includes up to an additional £270million in police force budgets, so individual forces have the resources they need to respond to changes in demand. Police funding in the Northumbria area could increase by up to £5.1million in 2018/19 as a result of these changes.

Anne-Marie has also welcomed news that the counter terrorism policing budget will rise by seven per cent, with a £50million increase taking it to at least £757million.

She said: “Over the past seven years, crime has fallen by more than a third across the country, but we know there is more to do.

“That’s why we are putting in this additional investment to help Northumbria keep people safe in our community.”