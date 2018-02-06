Increase in bottle sales

North East-based milk retail giant Hanover Dairies has seen a five per cent increase across the board in glass milk bottle sales over the past month as nationwide consumer reaction to the use of single-use plastic containers continues to cause growing environmental and human food-chain alarm.

The company’s sales of glass bottled milk have increased since Christmas following well documented reports in the media about concerns over single-use plastic entering the human food-chain.

In comparison, glass milk bottles are more environmentally friendly and can be reused up to 20 times.

Compared with some plastic containers, which are usually thrown-away, glass bottles are generally recyclable, according to Hanover Dairies MD Tony Baldwin.