‘In the world of rescue we are all saturated’

The latest instalment of our weekly series dedicated to Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK.

Rescue sanctuaries are ‘completely saturated’, as more and more vulnerable dogs are needing help and support.

That is the message from SHAK founder Stephen Wylie, as the charity is inundated with new arrivals.

And with winter on its way, the SHAK team is bracing itself for an even busier period.

He said: “It has been a really busy time of late, with what appears to be the post-school-holidays kick-out season really gathering pace.

“It’s amazing how many dogs find their way to us as strays, but once you dig a little deeper into microchip details, the truth begins to unfurl.

“I don’t know what the answer is to this problem – it is better and safer that these dogs come to us and other rescues rather than being left on the streets or destroyed, but the overall effect in the world of rescue is that we are all completely saturated.

“Couple that issue with the seasonal problem of poachers, now the nights are drawing in – thus creating an influx of lurchers and greyhounds – you can see just how desperate things are.

“The biggest issue with the abandoned hounds is they are usually dumped in horrendous condition; often emaciated and riddled with fleas. So as winter is in the air, our work rate needs to step up even more, putting us under even more pressure. That’s why you support is so valuable.”