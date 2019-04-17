IN PICTURES: The Elderberries are in party mood!

It was smiles all round as The Elderberries group at The Alnwick Garden held their annual spring party, enjoying music from The Dancing Dollies and The Riff Raff Ukulele Band as well as a scrumptious afternoon tea.
Elderberries runs a range of activities for older people, to help keep active, footcare, to tea dances and footcare, monthly clinic café sessions in partnership with NHS and opportunities for arts and culture sessions including music performances, silk painting sessions and memory sessions.
Event organiser Tracy Jones with volunteers and helpers.