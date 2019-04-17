IN PICTURES: The Elderberries are in party mood!

Elderberries runs a range of activities for older people, to help keep active, footcare, to tea dances and footcare, monthly clinic café sessions in partnership with NHS and opportunities for arts and culture sessions including music performances, silk painting sessions and memory sessions.

Event organiser Tracy Jones with volunteers and helpers. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Enjoying the party. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Take your partners..... Pictures by Jane Coltman jpimedia Buy a Photo

Enjoying the dance.... jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more