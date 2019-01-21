Paul Cummings too these between 2.30am to 5.30am, shot with Nikon D7500 through a Celestron PS1000 Telescope. He says if you see him today buy him a coffee!

IN PICTURES: Super Blood Wolf Moon over Northumberland

Members of Northumberland Camera Club have been delighting us with their images taken of the rare lunar eclipse in the early hours of this morning - if you took any photos we'd love to see them too!

Northumberland Camera Club club is based on Facebook and is supported by the Northumberland Gazette and run by professional photographer and photography trainer Ivor Rackham who aims to help those wanting to develop their photography skills.

New member Abi Pullin took this impressive image.
The Blood Moon over Ashington Northumberland early this morning seen by Chas Gold
Jayne Dobson was another early riser who caught the amazing moon.
