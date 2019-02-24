IN PICTURES: Runners take on endurance challenges along the Northumberland coast.
Today's Endurancelife Northumberland races consisted of a 10k, a half marathon, a full marathon and an ultra challenge and saw hundreds of runners - and some dogs - travel along the coast to the finish at Bamburgh Castle. Our photographer Jane Coltman caught up with some of them as they set off from Alnwick Castle and Alnmouth.
See if there is a runner you know in these photos......
The Endurancelife Northumberland race. Pictures by Jane Coltman