IN PICTURES: Remembrance Sunday in Amble

Hundreds of people turned out in Amble to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice on the 100th anniversay of the end of the First World War.

On Armistice Day, wreaths were laid in the Town Square before a Remembrance service, which included the dedication of the new peace memorial.

This was followed by a service at St Cuthbert’s Church.

A beautiful poppy cascade was also created in Amble Memorial Gardens.

In the evening, a fireworks display, organised by Amble Town Council, was held on The Braid.

Ellington Colliery Band provided the music and the beacon was lit as part of the national Beacons of Light.