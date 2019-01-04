IN PICTURES: Percy Hunt attracts a large crowd for the first meeting of 2019

Huntsman Robert McCarthy said it was the biggest turnout he had ever seen and hunt chairman Harry Chrisp said he was thrilled to see so many new faces.

The Percy Hunt hounds. Pictures by Jane Coltman jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Quad bike riders also follow the hunt. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

There was a big field of riders. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

One of the younger riders in attendance. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more