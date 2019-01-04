IN PICTURES: Percy Hunt attracts a large crowd for the first meeting of 2019
Riders and supporters met at The Barbican of Alnwick Castle before the trail hunt set off pursuing an artificial scent that had been laid out earlier by a quad bike rider.
Huntsman Robert McCarthy said it was the biggest turnout he had ever seen and hunt chairman Harry Chrisp said he was thrilled to see so many new faces.
The Percy Hunt hounds. Pictures by Jane Coltman
Quad bike riders also follow the hunt.
There was a big field of riders.
One of the younger riders in attendance.
